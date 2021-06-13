Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Issued By Taglich Brothers (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

