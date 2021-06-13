Qbao One Day Volume Reaches $8,800.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $541,222.99 and approximately $8,800.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

