Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.64. 12,276,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,855,539. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $572.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

