Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.09. 5,635,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.