Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

JPM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.29. 13,683,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,844. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $485.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

