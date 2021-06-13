Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $9.40 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 281,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,641,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,145,734. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $330.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.