Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 274 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after buying an additional 91,807 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,198,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,597. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

