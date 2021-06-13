Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

NYSE:NX opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 128,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 191.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

