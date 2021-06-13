Quantis Network Reaches Market Cap of $14,849.77 (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $14,849.77 and approximately $110.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00169133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00192169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.22 or 0.01160240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,429.00 or 1.00240835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

