Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $25,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $127.29 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

