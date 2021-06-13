Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 259.9% in May

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 259.9% from the May 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

QUISF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 32,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,408. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25.

QUISF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.05.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

