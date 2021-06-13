R. Michael Jones Purchases 2,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Director R. Michael Jones purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,269.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$78,038.69.

R. Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, R. Michael Jones sold 7,400 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.63, for a total value of C$49,035.36.

On Friday, April 30th, R. Michael Jones sold 45,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.71, for a total value of C$302,066.82.

PTM opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.58, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.23 million and a P/E ratio of -23.10. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$8.00.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.