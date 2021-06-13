R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,179 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Comerica Bank grew its position in R1 RCM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in R1 RCM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in R1 RCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

