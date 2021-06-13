Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $205,617.25. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,402,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after buying an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after buying an additional 1,410,695 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1,950.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,002,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 954,000 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 1,136,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.