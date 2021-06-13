Rainicorn Tops One Day Trading Volume of $172,908.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and approximately $172,908.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00169866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00196707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.01134502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,622.84 or 1.00168953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.