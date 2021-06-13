Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.02. Range Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.02. 4,575,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,446,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,799,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

