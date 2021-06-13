Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by MKM Partners to “Neutral”

MKM Partners lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. MKM Partners currently has $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.68.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $16.02 on Thursday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

