Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Sells $3,370,420.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rapid7 stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

