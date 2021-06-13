Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

