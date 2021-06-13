Raymond James Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$93.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cormark lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$102.00.

AEM stock opened at C$86.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$69.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

