Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,543 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Rayonier worth $333,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

NYSE RYN opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.