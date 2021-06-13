Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.83 Million

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post $357.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.00 million and the lowest is $351.00 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $108.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 23,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 327,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,842. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

