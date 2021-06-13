RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,149.00

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00022327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.06 or 0.00783928 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.75 or 0.08274355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00086761 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.