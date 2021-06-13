Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Update

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the May 13th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RGBP traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.02. 271,171,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,804,641. Regen BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company intends to develop small molecule NR2F6 that activates to immune cell for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in La Mesa, California.

