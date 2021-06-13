Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 230,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

