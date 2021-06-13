Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.9% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $197.26 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

