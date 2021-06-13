Reliant Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.23. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

