Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the May 13th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RQHTF remained flat at $$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. Reliq Health Technologies has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
About Reliq Health Technologies
