Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the May 13th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RQHTF remained flat at $$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. Reliq Health Technologies has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

