Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 321.7% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

REMYY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

