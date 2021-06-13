Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

RPTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.77. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $787,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $132,063.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,954. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

