REPO (REPO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105,953.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, REPO has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $105,953.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00165660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00197712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.01119391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.80 or 1.00091763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars.

