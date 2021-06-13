ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.21. ResMed posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

NYSE RMD opened at $218.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed has a 52-week low of $157.78 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

