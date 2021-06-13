Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $144,735.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $144,735.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00793078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.15 or 0.08186823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00085735 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.