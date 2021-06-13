REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Acquires $306,164.04 in Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:REVG opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. REV Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

