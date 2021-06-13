REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 37,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 355,449 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $16.00.

Specifically, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on REVG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after buying an additional 257,323 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

