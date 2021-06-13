Reviewing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) & CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Activision Blizzard and CTGX Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 1 21 0 2.95 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.07%. Given Activision Blizzard’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 26.95% 18.18% 12.02% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 17.06, meaning that its stock price is 1,606% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and CTGX Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 9.43 $2.20 billion $3.25 30.20 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than CTGX Mining.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats CTGX Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. Activision Blizzard, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

