Reviewing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53% Teekay -0.20% 2.73% 0.98%

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castor Maritime and Teekay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and Teekay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $12.49 million 24.85 -$1.75 million N/A N/A Teekay $1.82 billion 0.22 -$82.93 million N/A N/A

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teekay.

Summary

Teekay beats Castor Maritime on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities worldwide. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

