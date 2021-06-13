RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $750.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $550.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $644.53.
Shares of RH opened at $682.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $643.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,193,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
