RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $750.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $550.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $644.53.

Shares of RH opened at $682.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $643.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of RH by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,193,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

