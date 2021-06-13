RH to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.28. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.

Shares of RH opened at $682.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $643.68. RH has a 52 week low of $226.82 and a 52 week high of $733.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,060,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

