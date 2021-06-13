Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,563 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUTH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,727,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 738,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,100,000 after purchasing an additional 418,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH opened at $24.44 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $855.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 2.43.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

