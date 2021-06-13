Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth $2,476,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $898.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

