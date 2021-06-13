Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gray Television by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

