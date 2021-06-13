Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

CLB stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

