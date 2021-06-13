Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ebix were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

EBIX stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.71. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

