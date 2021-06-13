Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,685 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Busey were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.12%. Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.