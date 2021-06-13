Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RTMVY stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.