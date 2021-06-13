Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

