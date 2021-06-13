Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,390 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

LHX opened at $223.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

