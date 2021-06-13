Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Retractable Technologies worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 88.98% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

