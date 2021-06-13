Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $270,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $686.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $667.38. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

